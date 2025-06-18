Brighton Jones LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shell Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

