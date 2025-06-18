Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFM LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $147,189,762 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,605.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,801.49 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,698.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,515.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

