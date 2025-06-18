Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

