Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.4%

VLTO stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

