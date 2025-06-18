Brighton Jones LLC Invests $315,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $869.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

