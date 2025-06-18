Brighton Jones LLC Invests $330,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4,082.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $28,734.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $1,941,094.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,085 shares of company stock worth $2,902,227 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

