Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in General Mills by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

