Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

MGK opened at $351.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

