Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

