Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

