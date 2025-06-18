Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.0%

WDC stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.