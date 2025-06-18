Brighton Jones LLC Sells 161 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.43. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TM shares. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

