Brighton Jones LLC Sells 172 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.