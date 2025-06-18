Brighton Jones LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%
VMBS opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
