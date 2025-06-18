Brighton Jones LLC Sells 652 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

