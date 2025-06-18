Brighton Jones LLC Takes $361,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

