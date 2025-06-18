Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,045.75 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.75 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,049.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,049.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

