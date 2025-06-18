British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.