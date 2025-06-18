Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) PT at $8.20

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts have commented on MITT shares. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $927,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $553,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6%

MITT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

