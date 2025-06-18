Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) PT at $8.20

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts have commented on MITT shares. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $927,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $553,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

