Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) PT at $39.00

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 62.10%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
