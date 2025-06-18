Brokerages Set Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) PT at $8.20

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

GANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

GANX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

