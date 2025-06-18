Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $7.20

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.12. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $63,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

