Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $17.75

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 49.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. National Vision has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

