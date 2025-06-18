Brokerages Set NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $51.29

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

In other NewJersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $73,124,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,509,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,089 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 3,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 311,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. NewJersey Resources has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

