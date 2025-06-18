Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) PT at $18.20

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Spire Global Price Performance

Insider Activity at Spire Global

NYSE SPIR opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Spire Global news, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $180,761.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $253,279.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,588,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,742,291.52. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

