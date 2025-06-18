Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $35.88

Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. The trade was a 34.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,643,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,907,826.43. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,808,762 shares of company stock worth $130,549,579 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

