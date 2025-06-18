Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.34 and traded as high as C$45.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.14, with a volume of 206,587 shares traded.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.78, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

