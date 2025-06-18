Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.27. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

