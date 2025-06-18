Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,468,400 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 1,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

BUHPF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

