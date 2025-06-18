C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 170.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tobam raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 265.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

