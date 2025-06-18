Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.25.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $128.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.41. The stock has a market cap of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cable One has a 1-year low of $127.28 and a 1-year high of $437.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cable One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 34.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

