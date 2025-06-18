Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $131.81, but opened at $137.94. Cable One shares last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 16,002 shares.

Specifically, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.25.

Cable One Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.