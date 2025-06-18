Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,553.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

