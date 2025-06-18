Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

ACHR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,873.28. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

