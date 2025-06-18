Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

