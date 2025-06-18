Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.38.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

