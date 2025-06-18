Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Stock Down 6.1%

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

