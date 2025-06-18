Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

