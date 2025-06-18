Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLP. Benchmark increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair cut shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

