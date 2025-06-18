Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DeFi Development to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

DeFi Development Price Performance

About DeFi Development

DeFi Development stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.95 and a beta of -6.99. DeFi Development has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

