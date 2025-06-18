Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

