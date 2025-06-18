Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) to Overweight

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upexi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Upexi Stock Performance

Upexi stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Upexi has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 535.19% and a negative net margin of 135.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew James Norstrud acquired 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,138 shares in the company, valued at $134,834.64. This trade represents a 287.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Salkind acquired 241,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $550,002.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,489.56. This trade represents a 194.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 942,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.81% of Upexi as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

