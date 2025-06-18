CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $19.23. CareDx shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 777,225 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 1,153,011 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,613,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 196,298 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

