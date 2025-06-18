CarMax (KMX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 2.2%

KMX opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. CarMax has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 61.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

