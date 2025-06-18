Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Celanese Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CE stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celanese by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,815,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

