Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $72,579,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.