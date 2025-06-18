Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Geopark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 4 4 1 2.67 Geopark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.16%. Geopark has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.67%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Geopark.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $39.62 billion 0.68 $2.29 billion $1.07 13.82 Geopark $660.80 million 0.60 $96.38 million $1.51 5.11

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Geopark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Geopark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Geopark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 5.22% 9.56% 5.04% Geopark 12.56% 42.96% 7.61%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Geopark pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Cenovus Energy pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geopark pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Geopark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Geopark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geopark has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Geopark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

