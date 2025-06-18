Charles Cannon Brookes Buys 1,714,839 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 1,714,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £102,890.34 ($138,126.38).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Tin alerts:

On Monday, April 28th, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 2,000,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($134,246.21).

On Tuesday, April 15th, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 965 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,825 ($64.77).

On Monday, April 7th, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,000,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,123.10).

On Friday, March 21st, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,500,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($120,821.59).

First Tin Trading Down 1.7%

First Tin stock opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.