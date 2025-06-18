Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $373.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $277.10 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

