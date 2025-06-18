Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $219.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $153.88 and a 1-year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

